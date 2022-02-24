Russia's Putin announces 'military operation' in Ukraine

MOSCOW (AFP/REUTERS) - Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a military operation in eastern Ukraine on Thursday (Feb 24) in what could be the start of war in Europe over Russia’s demands for an end to Nato’s eastward expansion.
“I have made the decision of a military operation,” he said in a surprise statement on television shortly before 6am local time (11am Singapore time).
He went on to denounce what he called a “genocide” orchestrated by Ukraine in the country’s east, as well as Nato’s aggressive policy towards Russia.
“For this, we will strive to achieve demilitarisation and de-Nazification of Ukraine,” said Mr Putin, promising to bring “to court those who have committed many crimes, responsible for the bloodshed of civilians, including Russian citizens”.
Mr Putin said that if there is any foreign interference, Russia will react immediately.
The responsibility for any bloodshed will be on the Ukrainian regime, he said.
Hours before Mr Putin's announcement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Moscow had approved an offensive and had not replied to an invitation for talks.
“Today, I initiated a telephone conversation with the President of the Russian Federation. The result was silence,” he said.
US President Joe Biden has, meanwhile, condemned the "unprovoked and unjustified attack", adding that he will coordinate with Nato allies to ensure a strong, united response.
The world "will hold Russia accountable" over Ukraine, Mr Biden said.
“President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering,” Mr Biden said in a statement. “Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way.”
Mr Biden is to address the US public on further consequences for Russia’s actions.
Shortly after Mr Putin spoke, a Reuters witness heard the sound of what appeared to be explosions in the distance from the capital, Kyiv.
Explosions also rocked the breakaway eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk and civilian aircraft were warned away as the US said a major attack by Russia on its neighbour was imminent.
In comments reported by Russian media, Mr Putin said he had authorised a special military operation in breakaway areas of eastern Ukraine and clashes between Russian and Ukrainian forces were only a matter of time.
Hours after pro-Russian separatists issued a plea to Moscow for help to stop alleged Ukrainian aggression – claims the US dismissed as Russian propaganda – Mr Putin said he had ordered Russian forces to protect the people and demanded that Ukrainian forces lay down their arms.
He repeated his position that Nato expansion to include Ukraine was unacceptable.
At the UN Security Council, the US said shortly before Mr Putin’s announcement that an invasion was imminent.
“We are here tonight because we believe, along with Ukraine, that a full-scale, further invasion into Ukraine by Russia is imminent,” US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield told an emergency meeting.
“Tonight, we’re seeing the Russians close airspace, move troops into Donbass, and move forces into combat-ready positions. This is a perilous moment.”
Ukraine restricted civilian flights in its airspace due to “potential hazards”, hours after a conflict zone monitor warned that airlines should stop overflights over the risk of an unintended shoot-down or cyber attack.
An El Al flight from Tel Aviv to Toronto and a LOT Polish Airlines flight from Warsaw to Kyiv turned out of Ukraine’s airspace around the time a notice was issued, according to flight tracking website FlightRadar24.
Russia also partially closed its airspace in the Rostov flight information region to the east of its border with Ukraine “in order to provide safety” for civil aviation flights, according to its notice to airmen.
Convoys of military equipment including nine tanks were seen moving towards Donetsk earlier on Wednesday from the direction of the Russian border, a Reuters witness reported.
Shelling has intensified since Mr Putin this week recognised two separatist regions as independent and ordered the deployment of what he called peacekeepers, a move the West calls the start of an invasion.
The UN Security Council met to discuss the stand-off on Wednesday night (Thursday morning Singapore time), in the 15-member body’s second late-night meeting on the crisis this week.
A draft resolution calling out Moscow over its actions towards its neighbour is doomed to fail due to Russia veto power. However, a Security Council diplomat said it would put Russia on notice that it is “not in compliance with international law”.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen spoke separately with her counterparts from Britain and Canada, while Group of Seven leaders are also due to talk on Thursday.
Moscow has long denied that it has plans to invade despite massing tens of thousands of troops near its neighbour.
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine had appealed to Mr Putin for help fighting Ukrainian forces. The two self-proclaimed republics in Donetsk and Luhansk sought help under treaties Mr Putin signed with their leaders on Monday.
Mr Putin has for months sustained a large troop build-up around Ukraine, with the US estimating that around 150,000 soldiers are now in the area, alongside artillery and tanks.
Russia has repeatedly rejected US allegations that Mr Putin intends to invade Ukraine as “hysteria” and propaganda.
The Donetsk and Luhansk separatists held about 30 per cent of the territory of the two Ukrainian regions as at Wednesday, with the rest under the control of government forces.