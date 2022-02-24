Russia's Putin announces 'military operation' in Ukraine

MOSCOW (AFP/REUTERS) - Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a military operation in eastern Ukraine on Thursday (Feb 24) in what could be the start of war in Europe over Russia’s demands for an end to Nato’s eastward expansion.

“I have made the decision of a military operation,” he said in a surprise statement on television shortly before 6am local time (11am Singapore time).

He went on to denounce what he called a “genocide” orchestrated by Ukraine in the country’s east, as well as Nato’s aggressive policy towards Russia.

“For this, we will strive to achieve demilitarisation and de-Nazification of Ukraine,” said Mr Putin, promising to bring “to court those who have committed many crimes, responsible for the bloodshed of civilians, including Russian citizens”.

Mr Putin said that if there is any foreign interference, Russia will react immediately.

The responsibility for any bloodshed will be on the Ukrainian regime, he said.

Hours before Mr Putin's announcement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Moscow had approved an offensive and had not replied to an invitation for talks.

“Today, I initiated a telephone conversation with the President of the Russian Federation. The result was silence,” he said.

US President Joe Biden has, meanwhile, condemned the "unprovoked and unjustified attack", adding that he will coordinate with Nato allies to ensure a strong, united response.

The world "will hold Russia accountable" over Ukraine, Mr Biden said.

“President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering,” Mr Biden said in a statement. “Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way.”

Mr Biden is to address the US public on further consequences for Russia’s actions.

Shortly after Mr Putin spoke, a Reuters witness heard the sound of what appeared to be explosions in the distance from the capital, Kyiv.

Explosions also rocked the breakaway eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk and civilian aircraft were warned away as the US said a major attack by Russia on its neighbour was imminent.

In comments reported by Russian media, Mr Putin said he had authorised a special military operation in breakaway areas of eastern Ukraine and clashes between Russian and Ukrainian forces were only a matter of time.

Hours after pro-Russian separatists issued a plea to Moscow for help to stop alleged Ukrainian aggression – claims the US dismissed as Russian propaganda – Mr Putin said he had ordered Russian forces to protect the people and demanded that Ukrainian forces lay down their arms.

He repeated his position that Nato expansion to include Ukraine was unacceptable.