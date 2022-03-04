Gan Kim Yong unveils Singapore Economy 2030 plan aimed at boosting exports to $1 trillion

SINGAPORE - Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong has unveiled a new plan to strengthen local businesses in various sectors, with an aim to significantly grow Singapore's trade volumes by 2030.

Speaking in Parliament on Friday (March 4), Mr Gan said the Singapore Economy 2030 will target growing exports to at least $1 trillion by 2030, from $805 billion in 2020, while doubling offshore trade to US$2 trillion (S$2.7 trillion) in the same period.

Offshore trade usually refers to services associated with the trading of goods which are purchased from and then sold to parties without the goods ever entering and leaving the country.

Mr Gan said the plan will be driven by separate strategies that will provide direction and coordinate actions across the four key pillars of the economy - services, manufacturing, trade and enterprises.

"Together, these efforts will put our industries, enterprises and workers on a firmer footing for long-term, sustainable growth," he said.

The Trade 2030 strategy will aim to grow trading volumes by widening the types of activities that take place in Singapore, and with other parts of the world, he said.

Singapore will boost its efforts to attract leading global traders, which will also serve as platforms to help local enterprises to break into overseas markets.

Enterprise Singapore will tap its full range of offerings, such as Scale-up SG and the Enterprise Leadership for Transformation (ELT) Programme, to grow a strong core of locally grown traders that command global scale and are highly innovative.

To highlight the potential of home-grown companies, Mr Gan gave the example of Fish International Sourcing House (Fish), which is a seafood trader and graduate of the ELT programme.

He said Fish has established a presence in more than 90 markets and plans to invest more than $20 million to set up a 240,000 sq ft seafood-processing and innovation centre in Singapore. Fish also intends to almost triple its headcount.

"Growing our trading volume will create good jobs for our people. The trading sector is one of Singapore's largest employers with over 300,000 employees in 2020, of which the majority are locals and close to 70 per cent are PMET (professional, manager, executive and technician) jobs," Mr Gan said.

The Enterprise 2030 strategy will be aimed at fostering a vibrant ecosystem of Singapore enterprises that are future-ready, globally competitive and possess deep innovative capabilities, he said.

To enable local companies to access financing more readily throughout their various stages of growth, schemes such as the Temporary Bridging Loan Programme, Enterprise Financing Scheme (EFS) - Trade Loan and EFS - Merger and Acquisition will also be extended and enhanced.