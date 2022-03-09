Budget debate: Push to get Singapore residents paired with GPs from 2023

SINGAPORE - Family doctors will play a key role as the nation shifts away from the traditional focus on illness-based hospital care to a more sustainable way of patient-centred preventive care that will focus on nipping diseases in the bud and keeping people healthy and out of hospital as much as possible.

Describing this as a major healthcare initiative called the Healthier SG strategy, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said it is important to move now.

Speaking during the debate on his ministry's budget, he noted that more are suffering from high blood pressure and high cholesterol, for example.

This is happening as demand from a fast-ageing population will inevitably surge and healthcare expenditure is expected to triple in the coming decade to almost $27 billion in 2030.

Aside from age, Singaporeans young and old are getting less healthy generally, he pointed out.

As the population ages and people live longer, there may not be enough hospitals to feed the relentless demand at some point, particularly as many still see hospitals as the first resort the minute they need help with a chronic condition.

Getting a primary care doctor to lead the care for patients would help prevent diseases, as well as reduce or delay the likelihood of those with chronic conditions requiring hospital treatments. There are around 1,800 general practitioner (GP) clinics here.

To encourage people to focus on preventive care, the Ministry of Health (MOH) will study possibilities, including making recommended health screenings free or cost only a very nominal sum.

Mr Ong said: "Perhaps we can tap MediSave more for our care plan, or offer insurance premium discounts or vouchers if we diligently follow our care plans, or even better still, show good outcomes."

From next year, the MOH will be inviting each resident here to enrol with one GP or polyclinic doctor of their choice for all their care needs.

Mr Ong said: "After 10 years of foundation laying, plus a pandemic crisis, it is time for us to take the next big step. There is urgency to this because in the next 10 years, long after the Covid-19 dust has settled, we will have to tackle our biggest healthcare challenge since our nation began - the deteriorating health of the population."

So a person's one regular doctor will be the first point of contact when he needs help with a health issue.

GPs are nodes of trust, said Mr Ong. However, only three in five Singaporeans have a regular family doctor, he said.

"The other two tend to doctor-hop, go to doctor A for hypertension medicine, go to doctor B to get a medical certificate for cough and cold. So there is no one family doctor who knows our overall health condition and family health history well enough, to be able to see the link between different care episodes, even across different family members."

He said studies have shown that those who have a regular family doctor are generally healthier, and have fewer hospitalisation and emergency department visits.