More PAB and home fires in first half of 2023 but fewer non-emergency calls made: SCDF

SINGAPORE – More personal mobility devices (PMDs) and power-assisted bicycles (PABs) caught fire in the first six months of 2023, compared with the same period in 2022.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force’s (SCDF) mid-year report, released on Tuesday, said there were 27 fires involving 18 PABs and nine PMDs.

This was compared with 22 fires involving such devices in the first half of 2022.

In May, three people were hospitalised after a fire broke out in a Sengkang flat where a PMD had been left charging in the living room.

SCDF responded to 967 fires in the first half of 2023 compared with 918 fires over the same period in 2022.

More than half of the fires, or 493 cases, occurred in homes, which included private and public-housing residences.

SCDF said cooking activities were the leading cause of fires in homes, with 205 such cases.

There was also a 40.5 per cent increase in fires involving discarded items, vegetation or vehicles in the first half of 2023, from the same period in 2022. There were 281 such cases in 2023, and 200 in 2022.

Meanwhile, SCDF responded to fewer emergency medical services (EMS) calls from January to June 2023 than in the same period in 2022.

The total number of EMS calls fell to 122,269 from 128,486, a 4.8 per cent decline.

There were 114,056 emergency EMS calls in the first half of 2023, a 4.7 per cent decline from the 119,710 calls in the first half of 2022.

Non-emergency EMS calls fell by 9.8 per cent – from 5,769 in the first half of 2022 to 5,203 in the first half of 2023. False alarm calls remained fairly constant, with 3,010 in the first six months of 2023 and 3,007 in the same period in 2022.

SCDF introduced a non-dispatch policy in 2023 to cope with the demand for emergency services.

The 995 operations centre assesses all emergency calls and will send out ambulances only in actual emergencies.

This comes as SCDF expects more EMS calls because of Singapore’s ageing population. In 2022, SCDF responded to about 700 calls daily – a 25 per cent increase from pre-pandemic levels.