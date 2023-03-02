98-year-old man dies two days after fire in his Pasir Ris flat

SINGAPORE - A 98-year-old man died on Wednesday, two days after a fire broke out in his flat in Pasir Ris.

On Monday, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at Block 472 Pasir Ris Drive 6 at about 8.45am on Monday.

Officers had to forcibly enter the unit on the 12th floor and rescue the man and his 90-year-old wife, both of whom had suffered smoke inhalation. The fire was extinguished using a compressed air foam backpack.

The man had been warded in Singapore General Hospital’s intensive care unit while his wife was under observation at Changi General Hospital.

The couple’s daughter, who declined to be named, had earlier told Shin Min Daily News that her father suffered first-degree burns and was breathing with the help of a ventilator.

Her father was diabetic and her mother has dementia, she added.

She said her parents had difficulty escaping the burning unit because of their advanced age.

Speaking to Shin Min on Thursday, the couple’s son said that while his father was already 98, he did not expect him to die in such an unfortunate way.

Responding to queries on their mother’s condition, the couple’s children said she was doing all right, without giving further details.

According to Shin Min, neighbours living a floor below had noticed a burning smell and called the SCDF. They also went door to door to help elderly residents evacuate.

About 20 people self-evacuated prior to the arrival of SCDF.

SCDF said preliminary investigations found that the fire was of electrical origin.