3 taken to hospital, 70 evacuated after Bukit Batok flat fire

SINGAPORE – Three people were taken to the hospital and 70 residents were evacuated following a fire in a Bukit Batok flat on Friday morning.

Three fire engines, two ambulances and a police car were seen on scene, in photographs sent to Chinese news publication Lianhe Zaobao.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire at Block 392 Bukit Batok West Avenue 5 at about 3.45am on Friday morning.

It added that the fire involved contents of a living room, and that the SCDF extinguished the fire with a water jet.

The three people were taken to the Singapore General Hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.