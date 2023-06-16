3 taken to hospital, 70 evacuated after Bukit Batok flat fire

Three fire engines, two ambulances and a police car were seen on scene, in photographs sent to Lianhe Zaobao. PHOTOS: ZB READER
Michelle Chin
Updated
40 sec ago
Published
51 sec ago

SINGAPORE – Three people were taken to the hospital and 70 residents were evacuated following a fire in a Bukit Batok flat on Friday morning.

Three fire engines, two ambulances and a police car were seen on scene, in photographs sent to Chinese news publication Lianhe Zaobao.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire at Block 392 Bukit Batok West Avenue 5 at about 3.45am on Friday morning.

It added that the fire involved contents of a living room, and that the SCDF extinguished the fire with a water jet.

The three people were taken to the Singapore General Hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

More On This Topic
17-year-old boy dies after fire in Yishun flat
40 residents evacuated after fire breaks out in Keat Hong flat

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top