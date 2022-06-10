SCDF unveils new Red Rhino, high-tech training facility to keep abreast with operational needs

SINGAPORE - Members of the public will soon see gleaming new Red Rhinos with enhanced firefighting abilities on the roads from the end of this month.

Also known as a Light Fire Attack Vehicle, this is the sixth rendition of Singapore's iconic firefighting vehicle since it was first introduced in 2000.

The new rendition will come equipped with a fire blanket for fighting vehicle fires and trolleys that carry compressed air foam - a more effective extinguishing medium than water.

The 50 litres of foam it carries can extinguish fires even before the arrival of a fire engine, said SCDF.

By the end of 2023, these vehicles will also be equipped with the second edition of the Red Rhino robots, which were first unveiled in 2018 to reduce manpower needed to respond to fires.

These robots are able to move easily in confined spaces to carry out autonomous firefighting using water jets.

Aside from unveiling such new technology during its annual workplan seminar on Friday (June 10), the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) also launched a new research and training facility, jointly developed with the HTX (Home Team Science and Technology Agency), which will use simulation and other technology to train emergency responders.

In his speech at the seminar, Minister of State for Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim said the SCDF has stayed at the cutting edge to improve its capabilities.

"This allows (the force) to achieve world-class outcomes, despite it being one of the smallest emergency services worldwide," he added.

The SCDF will make other moves to keep abreast with operational needs, said Associate Professor Faishal.

First, sensors that detect hazardous materials (HazMat) will be installed island-wide for early warnings, for instance when there is a chemical plant leak.

This will allow SCDF to respond faster to such incidents and reduce its dependence on information from the public.

Second, SCDF will institute a non-dispatch policy next year to cope with increasing demand for emergency services.

The 995 operations centre will assess emergency calls and send out ambulances only when they are deemed to be actual emergencies.