Man charged battery packs from illegally modified PMD resulting in fire that caused mother’s death

SINGAPORE - While charging the battery packs of the illegally modified personal mobility device (PMD) he had just bought, they caught fire, which led to his mother’s death from smoke inhalation.

In a report dated July 25, 2023, State Coroner Adam Nakhoda ruled Madam Tay Choon Hwee’s death on March 5, 2021, a misadventure.

The cause of death of the 49-year-old woman at the unit on the 11th storey of Block 456 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 had been certified to be from smoke inhalation.

According to the report, Madam Tay’s son - named as Mr Ching - had bought the illegally modified PMD from a Mr Muhammad Shahrul Abdul Razak on March 4, 2021.

Mr Shahrul, who had just bought the PMD, had advertised the device on Carousell after his wife said it was too big.

Mr Ching paid him $1,400 for it.

The report said Mr Shahrul claimed he told Mr Ching the PMD was not compliant with Land Transport Authority regulations.

When the pair met, Mr Shahrul gave Mr Ching two 36-volt lithium-ion battery packs, but not a charger.

Mr Ching rode the PMD home, and struggled to fit it into the lift.

At home, he removed the PMD’s battery packs at about 2am on March 5 and used a charger he already had to charge them.

Mr Ching did not have any issues with the charger, which he had used to charge four other PMDs he had previously owned.

Said the report: “He noted that the voltage of the charger and the battery packs’ voltage was the same. However, as he was ‘afraid’ to charge the battery packs, he monitored the charging process for two hours.”

As he did not notice any issues, Mr Ching went to sleep, leaving the battery packs to continue being charged.

Sleeping in the same room as his mother, he was awoken by her between 5 and 6am, as she heard what sounded like explosions outside.

They approached the bedroom door and heard loud sounds. When they opened the door, they saw a fire around the PMD in the living room and the lithium-ion battery cells were popping.