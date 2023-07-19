Neighbours use crowbar to try to save family of five from Sengkang flat fire

SINGAPORE - When they realised their neighbours’ flat was on fire at nearly 3am, a couple in the construction business grabbed their crowbar and tried to pry open the front door.

The quick-thinking duo, who have four children, also worked with other neighbours to turn off the gas and electricity supply to the unit.

Even as thick black smoke was pouring out of the flat, the neighbours continued knocking on the door, hoping to wake the occupants up inside.

Fortunately, Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) firefighters arrived to rescue the family of five inside.

A fire broke out at a unit on the fourth storey at Block 280B Sengkang East Avenue, at around 2.45am on Wednesday.

The couple in the construction business, who wanted to be known as Mr and Mrs Ong, aged 40 and 50 respectively, live opposite the burning unit, where a couple, their 12 year-old daughter, and two sons aged 9 and two, live.

Mrs Ong said she and her husband were asleep when the doorbell rang. It was Mr and Mrs Siahaan from the fifth storey, who were alerting residents about the fire.

Mr Ong - who runs a construction business with his wife - grabbed a crowbar from his flat and tried to pry open the metal gate of the unit.

His wife said: “We also tried to turn off the gas and electricity supply as we were scared there would be an explosion.”

Just as Mr Ong was about to pry open the metal gate, SCDF firefighters arrived and used cutting tools to force their way into the flat.

They extinguished the fire with a water jet and rescued the family, who were inside one of the bedrooms.

They were taken to the Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation. One of the adults also suffered minor burn injuries, said the SCDF.