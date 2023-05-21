Charging e-bike battery catches fire in West Coast flat; 160 residents evacuated

SINGAPORE - About 160 residents were evacuated after a fire broke out in a West Coast Housing Board flat on Saturday night.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post on Sunday that it was alerted to the fire at a 12th storey West Coast Drive flat at 11.15pm.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, which involved the contents of a bedroom, using a water jet. No injuries were reported.

The fire had likely originated from the battery pack of a power-assisted bicycle (PAB) which was charging in the bedroom, said the SCDF.

It reminded users of PABs and personal mobility devices not to charge the devices’ batteries for an extended period, and also not to buy or use non-original batteries.

Fires involving active mobility devices, including PMDs and e-bikes, saw a 33.3 per cent drop from 63 cases in 2021 to 42 in 2022, SCDF’s annual statistics report for 2022 released in February showed.

At that time, SCDF attributed the decrease to the implementation of regulatory measures.

However, the SCDF also said that such fires continue to be a concern for the authorities as the devices involved are often used by those with walking difficulties.