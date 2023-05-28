Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 28, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Nearly 3,000 flats in Tengah to be offered at May 30 BTO launch
The largest housing project in the new town to date, Parc Meadow @ Tengah, has close to 2,000 units with a waiting time of just over three years.
Religious groups set to pay less for leasehold land, with ballot system replacing competitive tenders
Winning bidders will pay a pre-determined price that reflects the land’s market value.
‘I would never return to Everest’: S’porean mountaineers who made the climb recall how tough it was
“It was so cold. I started thinking, if I have to stay here for a few more minutes, I could die," said one of the mountaineers.
South Korean court issues warrant for man who opened Asiana plane door mid-air: Report
Can you spot a scam? Why our minds are more susceptible than we think
Your emotional state, preoccupation and confirmation bias can all impede your ability to spot a scam, says the writer.
AskST: What should I do if I lose my passport or phone while on holiday?
Actions include making a report at a local police station and wiping out your phone’s memory via apps.
Singaporean piano prodigy Mikkel Lee, 11, to headline third solo concert at Esplanade
He will also participate in the Verbier Festival, an international music event in Switzerland, in July.
‘Our blood is Chinese’: The Taiwanese who want unification with China
There is a small group of Taiwanese who want Taiwan to be unified with the Chinese mainland as they think this is beneficial to the island.
Indian official suspended from duties after he has reservoir drained to recover mobile phone
The phone was retrieved – damaged from a three-day soak – after 2.1 million litres of water was pumped out.
June school holidays: New water park, nature camps, Children’s Festival and more
Make the most of the school break to bond with your family at new attractions and activities.