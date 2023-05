SINGAPORE – Fighting heavy snowfall and gusty winds, Singaporeans Edwin Siew and Khoo Swee Chiow, accompanied by four Nepalese Sherpas, reached the summit of Mount Everest just after 8am on May 25, 1998.

The build-up to the 25th anniversary of the feat on Thursday has been overshadowed by the news of missing Singaporean climber Shrinivas Sainis Dattatraya.