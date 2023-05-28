Nearly 3,000 flats in Tengah to be offered at May 30 BTO launch

SINGAPORE - Nearly 3,000 Build-to-Order flats across two developments in Tengah – with a waiting time of less than four years – will be launched for sale on Tuesday.

Both developments, Parc Meadow @ Tengah and Plantation Verge, comprise more than half of the roughly 5,500 flats across five projects islandwide that will be launched on May 30, said the Housing Board in a statement on Sunday.

The other three projects will be in Bedok, Serangoon and Kallang/Whampoa.

The largest housing project in the new town to date, Parc Meadow @ Tengah, has close to 2,000 units with a waiting time of just over three years – the shortest among the flats to be launched, said HDB.

When Anglo-Chinese School (ACS) Primary moves to the town in 2030, the future co-ed school will be situated within 1km of the estate.

Plantation Verge has about 970 units with a waiting time of over 3½ years. The types of flats for both projects range from two-room flexi to five-room units, which will make up a third of the nearly 3,000 flats.

HDB said: “With significant market discounts and housing grants of up to $80,000, there will be ample affordable housing options for first-time applicants to choose from.”

The two developments to be launched on Tuesday will bring the total number of flats released in Tengah since 2018 to more than 21,000, and this covers 70 per cent of the 30,000 flats planned for Singapore’s newest town, said HDB.

Despite construction delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, more than 70 per cent of the Tengah projects currently under construction have a waiting time of four years or less, it added. These include about 6,200 flats with a waiting time of less than three years.

Called a “forest town”, Tengah will have five housing districts – Plantation, Garden, Park, Brickland and Forest Hill.

Parc Meadow @ Tengah is located in Park District and the development includes an eating house, a minimart, a residents’ network centre and a childcare centre.