June school holidays: New water park, nature camps, Children’s Festival and more

SINGAPORE – The June school holidays provide a much-needed respite for your kids – and you – from academic routines. Make the most of the month-long break to bond with your family at new attractions and activities.

But what if you are preoccupied with work? Enrol them in drop-off programmes that combine fun with learning.

Here are six ideas that will bring out the smiles in pre-schoolers, primary-school kids and teenagers.

1. Head to a new water park