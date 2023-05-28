Religious groups set to pay less for leasehold land, with ballot system replacing competitive tenders

SINGAPORE – Religious organisations are set to pay less for new leasehold land and lease renewals, after the Government revised its policies for allocating land to places of worship.

From the third quarter of 2023, land for places of worship will be allocated through a ballot, where winning bidders pay a pre-determined price that reflects the land’s market value, the Ministry of National Development (MND) announced on Sunday.

The ballot system will replace competitive tenders and remove the need for organisations to outbid each other for land, which is how most place of worship sites have been awarded since at least the early 1990s.

The changes come after a government review, and amid religious organisations’ concerns over place of worship land prices, which have been in recent years driven up by competitive bidding.

High winning bids affected not just organisations looking for new sites, but also those already on leasehold land, as recent bids are factored into the valuation of lease renewal premiums.

In calculating the value of new sites to be put up for ballot later in 2023, the chief valuer, who operates independently of the government, is expected to reference prices of place of worship land that have never been subject to competitive tenders, such as those used for mosques.

“The price of place of worship land under the new framework is expected to be lower than the prevailing prices, thereby levelling the playing field for all religious organisations,” MND said, adding that lease renewal premiums “will be in line with the new pricing framework” and are similarly expected to fall.

Mosque sites are directly allocated to the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis), which centrally coordinates mosque development.

Muis pays for land at market prices determined by the chief valuer, and Law Minister K. Shanmugam said in October 2022 that the absence of bidding has generally led to prices of mosque land being lower than competitive tender sites. The prices of mosque land are not known.

Across five Chinese temple sites awarded between 2011 and 2020, winning bids averaged about $1,752 per sq m per plot ratio, up from an average of about $1,066 per sq m per plot ratio across six sites awarded in the decade prior.

As for church sites, the average winning bid across four sites awarded between 2011 and 2020 was about $2,963 per sq m per plot ratio, up from bids that averaged about $1,902 per sq m per plot ratio across eight sites awarded in the decade before.

MND said the price of each site under the ballot system may vary due to site-specific factors such as location, land area, gross floor area and allowable use. Land prices, which will be announced at the time of launch, will also be adjusted for inflation.

The ministry said that the new allocation and pricing framework grants religious organisations equitable access to land, and added that they will benefit from upfront price certainty.

To ensure that ballot chances are distributed fairly, MND said organisations that obtained a new site in the past five years will not be allowed to ballot.