AskST: What should I do if I lose my passport or phone while on holiday?

SINGAPORE - The mobile phone and passport are among some of the most valuable items that the average traveller takes abroad.

When these items are lost, personal data is exposed or money can be taken from digital wallets.

The number of Singapore passports reported lost overseas is on the rise as travel gradually resumed since the peak of the pandemic.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) recorded 961 reports of lost passports in 2022, a near four-fold increase from the 248 cases in 2021.

Most of these cases occurred during the peak travel season like school holidays, commonly due to reasons such as theft, robbery or carelessness, said an ICA spokesman in reply to queries from The Straits Times.

Here is a quick look at what you should do if you lose your passport or mobile phone overseas:

What should I do if I lose my Singapore passport?

A lost passport must be reported immediately at the nearest local police station, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its website.

Those who lose a Singapore passport should also contact the nearest Singapore Overseas Mission – an administrative office that can assist Singaporeans located in most popular tourist destinations, said an ICA spokesman.

Prepare two passport-sized photographs that will be used in a temporary travel document once your identity has been verified.

You will also need to make a report on the “Loss of Passport” page on the ICA website by logging in using Singpass. This will ensure the lost passport can no longer be used.

The procedure on how to report a passport loss can be accessed via this link: https://www.ica.gov.sg/documents/passport/loss

What can I do to prepare for a lost phone?

Familiarising yourself with tools to help you track a lost device could go a long way to help recover it, or reset your phone.

Set up biometric authentication like facial recognition and a strong passcode to lock your device, said Mr Jan Sysmans, mobile app security expert for cyber-security firm Appdome.