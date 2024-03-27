Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 27, 2024

Updated
Mar 27, 2024, 06:02 PM
Published
Mar 27, 2024, 05:58 PM

Baltimore bridge collapse: S’pore-flagged ship passed inspections in 2 foreign ports in 2023, says MPA

In June 2023, a faulty monitor gauge for fuel pressure was fixed before the vessel departed the port.

What does it mean for a ship to be S’pore-flagged, and why is S’pore involved in the probe?

Which party bears the liabilities in such accidents? Find out.

UV index in S’pore hits extreme levels; NEA urges extra sunburn protection

The UV index entered the extreme band at about 12.15pm, and climbed to a high of 12 at about 1.15pm.

Workplace deaths, injuries at record low in 2023, but manufacturing sector still a concern: MOM

Fatal and major injury rates increased in the manufacturing sector, even surpassing construction.

Cordlife’s chief financial officer arrested and out on bail

The nominating committee and board said that it would be in the company’s interests for Ms Thet Hnin Yi to continue as CFO.

$3b money laundering accused gets 6 new charges for submitting forged statements to Swiss bank

Vang Shuiming now has 22 charges in total, the most number of charges faced among the 10 accused.

The shoebox-sized drones that help elite Special Operations Command officers take down terrorists

The drones can scout ahead of the officers, reducing the risks posed to them.

Yen drops to lowest since 1990 against US dollar

Against the Singapore dollar, the yen has weakened about 5 per cent in 2024.

Man forged mother’s signature to sell her Rolls-Royce to pay off debts from gifting garlands at clubs

Kent Liu Kuei Liang’s mother filed a police report but was said to have forgiven him.

Harry Potter: Visions Of Magic immersive exhibition to open at RWS in late 2024

Harry Potter fans can register online to receive priority access to pre-sale tickets.

