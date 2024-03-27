Baltimore bridge collapse: S’pore-flagged ship passed inspections in 2 foreign ports in 2023, says MPA

SINGAPORE - The Singapore-flagged vessel that crashed into a bridge in Baltimore on March 26 had passed foreign port state inspections in June and September 2023.

During the June 2023 inspection, a faulty monitor gauge for fuel pressure was fixed before the vessel departed the port.

In a statement on March 27, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said the Dali had been flagged with Singapore from October 2016 and is classed by classification society ClassNK.

“Classification societies are generally authorised by a flag administration to monitor compliance to technical standards and the applicable regulations by vessels registered under its flag,” said MPA.

“Based on records, MPA confirms that the vessel’s required classification society and statutory certificates covering the structural integrity of the vessel and functionality of the vessel’s equipment were valid at the time of the incident.”