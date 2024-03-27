Harry Potter: Visions Of Magic immersive exhibition to open at RWS in late 2024

SINGAPORE – Potterheads, mark your calendars. The immersive indoor exhibition, Harry Potter: Visions Of Magic, will be heading to Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Singapore will be the first Asian stop following its world premiere in Germany in December 2023, where it was launched by British actors James and Oliver Phelps, who played Weasley twins Fred and George in the Harry Potter films (2001 to 2011).

The German leg – which sold 138,000 tickets prior to its opening and spans more than 40,000 sq ft – will end its run in June before the touring exhibition heads to Singapore.

Singapore’s edition will be a bigger multimedia and interactive experience, with an additional 10,000 sq ft for more magical moments to unfold.

Guests can take their time to discover various Harry Potter elements from the eight-film series, from Daily Prophet covers to the enigmatic Black family tapestry to the glowing purple brilliance of the Knight Bus.