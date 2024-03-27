Workplace deaths, injuries at record low in 2023, but manufacturing sector still a concern: MOM

SINGAPORE - For every 100,000 workers, about 16 suffered major injuries at work, and fewer than one died on the job in 2023.

This is Singapore’s lowest workplace fatality rate, and its lowest workplace major injury rate in a decade, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in its annual workplace safety and health (WSH) report on March 27.

Two top sectors for workplace incidents, the construction and the transportation and storage sector, saw a decrease in both its fatal and major injury rates.

But the manufacturing sector was flagged by MOM for having the highest combined fatal and major injury rates.

Still, excluding 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic caused significant disruptions, like when foreign workers had to stop work, 2023 was the first time the workplace fatality rate fell below the one per 100,000 workers mark.

Thirty-six workers died in 2023, a 21.7 per cent drop from the 46 deaths in 2022. This is a workplace death rate of 0.99 per 100,000 workers, down from 1.3 in 2022.

Having the workplace fatality rate fall below one per 100,000 workers was a goal Singapore had set to achieve by 2028, a number only the Netherlands, Sweden, Germany and Britain had consistently attained.

The low numbers come after a heightened safety period from Sept 1, 2022, to May 31, 2023, and new measures to stem workplace incidents. These included giving small and medium-sized enterprises more resources to improve their safety processes.

There were 590 major injuries in 2023, down from 614 in 2022. They are severe non-fatal injuries, which include amputations, blindness and fractures.

The construction sector had the most number of deaths in 2023. Eighteen workers died, including Mr Vinoth Kumar, 20, who was killed when a wall collapsed during demolition works at the Fuji Xerox Towers site in Tanjong Pagar on June 15, 2023.

This was four more deaths than in 2022 for the sector. However, the number of major injuries dropped from 157 in 2022 to 149 in 2023.

In the transportation and storage sector, the number of deaths and major injuries also fell. Eight workers died and 47 suffered major injuries in 2023, compared with nine deaths and 61 major injuries in 2022.

Though fatalities in the manufacturing sector dropped from seven to five, the number of major injury cases jumped from 122 to 150.

The injuries were mainly due to machinery incidents, or slips, trips and falls. Common causes included the companies’ lack of control measures and workers not complying with safety measures, said MOM.

The metalworking industry, which is part of the manufacturing sector, was of particular concern. It had 61 fatal and major injury cases, up from 40 in 2022.