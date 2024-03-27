Man forged mother’s signature to sell her Rolls-Royce to pay off debts from gifting garlands at clubs

SINGAPORE – In debt from buying flower garlands for singers at “diao hua” clubs, or Thai discos, a 33-year-old man forged his mother’s signature to sell her two cars.

Liu Kuei Liang, also known as Kent, had an agreement with car dealer Autoart Singapore to sell his mother’s Rolls-Royce Dawn 6.6 V12 and Mini Cooper SE for $700,000 and $130,000 respectively.

He even had a friend pose as his mother in a phone call to deceive the car dealer into thinking his mother had authorised the sale.

On March 22, Liu was sentenced to 12 weeks’ jail after pleading guilty to two counts of forgery. He is appealing against his sentence.

According to a judgment made available on March 27, Liu contacted Mr Low Lye Seng, a representative of Autoart, on Aug 1, 2022, to sell the cars.

He lied that his mother was in Taiwan and that he would get her to sign the sale agreements after she returned.

Liu then forged his mother’s signature in Chinese characters on the documents and sent them back to Mr Low.

When another Autoart representative asked Liu for his mother’s phone number, Liu gave the employee the phone number of his friend, Lala, who is based in Taiwan.

Posing as Liu’s mother, Lala took the call from Automart, which led the dealership to believe the sale was legitimate. Mr Low authorised a deposit payment of $150,000 for both cars to Liu.

On Aug 16, 2022, Liu’s mother lodged a police report against her son as she believed he had forged her signature to sell her cars.

Seeking a jail term of four to six months for Liu, Deputy Public Prosecutor Vishnu Menon argued that the custodial threshold was crossed as the value of the cars involved in Liu’s forgery offences was high.

He added that there was planning and premeditation involved, with the Taiwan-based friend helping to “cement that lie”.

Defence lawyer Vijai Dharamdas Parwani sought a high fine instead, saying the cars were returned to Liu’s mother after she made a full refund of the deposit amount.

The Rolls-Royce was later sold in April 2023 for $1 million.

The lawyer said Liu’s mother made the police report “in a moment of pique” and has since forgiven her son. She signed a statutory declaration in August 2023 to withdraw the police report.