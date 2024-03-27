The shoebox-sized drones that help elite Special Operations Command officers take down terrorists

SINGAPORE - Before the eight armed police officers entered the shopping mall, with the bodies of dead shoppers lying across the premises, a drone glided in.

No bigger than a shoebox, it hovered and hummed loudly about 3m off the ground, hunting a lone gunman.

Flying ahead of the officers, who had split into two groups of four, the drone located him hiding in a corner.

The drone operators, who belong to the Singapore Police Force’s Special Operations Command (SOC), then relayed the information to Police Tactical Unit (PTU) officers from the Armed Strike Teams (AST). The officers moved in, and after a brief gunfight, killed the gunman.