Extra protection against sunburn needed, as UV index in S’pore hits extreme levels on Wed afternoon

SINGAPORE - Put on more sunscreen and keep umbrellas and hats handy, the National Environment Agency (NEA) has advised, as the ultraviolet (UV) index hit extreme levels on the afternoon of March 27.

The UV index in Singapore first entered the extreme band at about 12.15pm on Wednesday, with a reading of 11. It climbed to a high of 12 at about 1.15pm.

As at 2.45pm, the UV index reading had dropped to 10, but people are still advised to take extra protection against sunburn.

Temperatures were between 31.1 deg C and 35.7 deg C at around 2pm, with the highest recorded in Paya Lebar.

UV index readings above 11 are considered extreme, while those between 8 and 10 are considered very high. When UV index readings are in either band, the NEA advises extra protection against sunburn.

The UV index describes the level of solar UV radiation at the earth’s surface, and the maximum reading is 15.

The higher the reading, the higher the possibility of harmful effects to the skin and eyes, NEA’s website stated.

Those who are out in the sun should take protective measures to guard from UV exposure by using umbrellas and wearing hats and sunglasses, NEA said in an advisory on its website. Those venturing outdoors should also slather on sunscreen of at least SPF 30 every two hours.

According to NEA, it is common for the UV index to reach very high and extreme levels between 11am and 3pm on a day with little cloud cover. The months of February, March, April and September tend to see the highest UV radiation.