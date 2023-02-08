Scam victims in S’pore lost $660.7 million in 2022, almost $1.3 billion in past two years

SINGAPORE - Scam victims in Singapore lost a total of $660.7 million in 2022, up from $632 million in 2021.

The figures released by the police on Wednesday mean that almost $1.3 billion was lost to scams in the past two years.

And contrary to popular belief, it was not mostly the elderly who fell prey to scams.

More than 53 per cent of scam victims were between 20 and 39 years old.

There were 31,728 scam cases reported in 2022, up from 23,933 cases in 2021, an increase of 32.6 per cent.

Phishing scams were the most common ruse in 2022 with 7,097 cases, a 41.3 per cent spike from the 5,023 cases in 2021.

However, the total amount cheated from phishing scam victims decreased by 52.6 per cent, from $34.8 million in 2021 to $16.5 million in 2022.

The police said scammers in these cases would impersonate officials or trusted entities to trick victims into revealing their credit card details and bank account information.

The other scam types with the most number of reports in 2022 included job scams, e-commerce scams, investment scams and fake friend call scams.

It was the first time the police were releasing the statistics for a particular crime separately from the annual crime numbers, which will be released on Feb 16.

Assistant director of the police’s public communications division Brenda Ong said: “In recent years, scams have risen in numbers and have overtaken many other physical crime types to form a significant proportion of overall crime.”

She noted that a dedicated brief on scams allowed the Government to provide more information on the situation, including the latest scam trends and vulnerable groups.