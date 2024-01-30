Scammers use fake blue ticks on Telegram to pose as SGX, financial professionals

SINGAPORE - It may look like a verified Telegram account, with a tick set in a blue star – a badge that the messaging platform uses to identify official sources.

But an icon resembling Telegram’s verification badge has become yet another trick to dupe victims in investment scams, The Straits Times has found.

In January, ST learnt that the Singapore Exchange (SGX) and the Republic’s sovereign wealth fund GIC were being impersonated in Telegram “investment” groups with hundreds of members.

ST found at least seven such groups, with the largest containing more than 1,700 members.

One group administrator, impersonating SGX chief executive Loh Boon Chye, used a customised emoji that mimicked Telegram’s verification badge, a blue checkmark that the messaging platform gives only to large and active official channels, groups and bots. Telegram users have to pay to display an emoji next to their name.