‘I ask myself why I’m so stupid’: Scam victims face serious mental health issues

SINGAPORE – For three months, a 52-year-old part-time bakery worker had problems sleeping. She would cry in bed, a million thoughts on her mind.

In September, Ms Lie had chanced upon a Facebook advertisement for a $28 durian day-tour ticket to Malaysia, which turned out to be a scam.

She ended up downloading a third-party app, which scammers used to siphon over US$81,000 (S$111,000) from her two DBS bank accounts.

The episode left Ms Lie, who wanted to be known only by her surname, riddled with shame, fear and guilt.

Recalling the incident, she said: “I ask myself why I’m so stupid. I don’t know who can help me anymore. My heart does not have the strength to cope with this.”

The example shows how scam victims could continue to experience emotional trauma and turmoil, months after they have been swindled out of large sums of money, said mental health experts.

Some could go on to develop serious conditions such as depression or an anxiety disorder.

Malware scam victims such as Ms Lie are particularly susceptible since large sums of money are involved.

Police statistics show that more than 1,400 victims fell prey to malware scams between January and August, with total losses amounting to at least $20.6 million.

Ms Lie’s son, Mr Teo, who wanted to be known only by his surname, said that his mother has been suffering from irregular sleep and low self-esteem since the incident, and is also overly paranoid of others after her traumatic experience.

“I feel very sorry for her. My two siblings and I decided to take turns to work from home so we can watch and care for her,” he said.

Another victim, Ms Jacqueline Khoo, 58, said she became paranoid and wary of trusting others after falling prey to a malware scam in August.

She lost $44,487 from her two credit cards and three bank savings accounts from POSB after she clicked on a link to download a third-party app. Scammers used the app to increase her credit limits and siphoned out her money.

Ms Khoo, who works as a merchandiser at book stores, said: “(After being scammed), I don’t trust people easily. I’m scared of picking up calls on my phone and using Facebook.”