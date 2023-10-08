Single mum who lost $89k to a job scam thought she could earn $18k in a week

SINGAPORE – Hoping to be financially independent, a single mother of two took up what seemed like a legitimate marketing job through a Facebook advertisement.

Instead, the 31-year-old lost about $89,000 – about 10 years’ worth of savings – in a week to scammers.

Breaking down while recounting her story to The Sunday Times, Ms Lee (not her real name) said: “I don’t know why I didn’t think more before I took the job. Now, my hard-earned money that I saved over the years is mostly gone.”

She had been a stay-home mum since the birth of her first daughter, aged five. Her second daughter is four months old. After her divorce three years ago, she had relied mainly on her parents’ support and former husband’s maintenance payments to get by.

She started looking for work in July 2023, and saw an ad on Facebook claiming to be from a local company, Singsale, offering a marketing role.

Ms Lee said: “It looked legitimate because there were more than a hundred comments on the Facebook post. I searched the company’s name online and found a proper website.”

She responded to the post via WhatsApp and spoke with a woman named “Ivy”, who said the job was simply to place online orders for products, including clothes and household items, to boost sales.

Ms Lee was told that she would get all her money back after completing 60 orders, with a 20 per cent commission.

Singsale is an e-commerce website owned by MySale Group, a subsidiary of British retail conglomerate Frasers Group. However, the transactions Ms Lee carried out were on a separate platform.

Ivy let Ms Lee use her own account first to experience the system. In two days, she used $1,000 in Ivy’s account to place orders and received $1,200.

Pleased with the payout, Ms Lee continued with the second set of orders, this time using her own account.

Someone claiming to be a staff member of the system gave her instructions on the orders and bank accounts to transfer payments to.

The price of each order ranged from around $200 to $5,000. After 40 orders, she had already put in $89,796 and was almost out of funds.