STOP SCAMS

Top Stories

Activities galore at inaugural Digital for Life Festival to show how tech can impact lives

Workshops, coding sessions for kids, scam alert events among activities spread across 50 locations from May 21 to 29.

These S'pore firms make scam busting their business
Stop scams: Counting the cost of love, sex and money scams
Over $200m recovered by Anti-Scam Centre
ST CloseUp: A nurse and her lover - the anatomy of a scam
Giving up personal freedom for Rolex watches: An inside look into the ops of a scam syndicate
$430,000 lost to job scams since start of May, say police
Amazon, Lazada top anti-scam safety ratings; Facebook Marketplace rated lowest

E-commerce marketplace Transaction Safety Ratings rates the platforms' anti-scam measures.

Interactive

Can you spot a scam? Find out how well you know 6 common scams in S'pore

Does the job offer sound too good to be true? Take our “scam detector” quiz to find out how good you are at spotting a scam.

Tips

4 banking habits that can prevent scams
Beware of simple online jobs that pay well

You will end up in the slammer because authorities here are clamping down on such financial crimes.

Don't click links: CNB, Iras among latest organisations to warn against fake e-mails, SMSes

Iras said the fake SMS contained a link and appeared together with previous legitimate messages.

6 ways to avoid being scammed in S'pore; helplines and online resources

Here are tips to help Singaporeans protect themselves against scams.

Videos

    Love Scams

    Crypto scammers' new target: Dating apps
    Internet love scams in Singapore cost victims $33.1 million in 2020
    The pig-butchering scam: Con artists who come for your heart and wallet
    Most victims of pig-butchering scams in S'pore are professionals between 30 and 40 years old
    Woman lost $240,000 after fraudster courted her for months
    Phishing Scams

    900 phishing scams since January, some scammers pretending to be police officers
    4 of 7 youths allegedly linked to OCBC scams accused of other offences

    The other unrelated offences include robbery and rioting.

    How SMS phishing scams have affected OCBC customers and put text messaging security in focus

    Banks and the authorities have moved in quick succession last week to address the issue.

    All affected OCBC customers of recent SMS scams to get 'full goodwill payouts'

    More than 100 victims have already received the payouts.

    Views

    Andre Yeo
    Andre Yeo
    Scam scourge: How can we fight it?
    Nadine Chua
    Nadine Chua
    The day my dad and I saved my 87-year-old grandpa from being scammed
    Han Fook Kwang
    Han Fook Kwang
    Make banks pay for phishing scam losses
    Jeremy Au Yong
    Jeremy Au Yong
    S'pore is known as a trustworthy place, so why are there so many scams?
    Podcasts

    How to spot a victim of a scam

    In Singapore, nearly $1 billion has been lost by scam victims since 2016.

    How OCBC staff stopped woman from losing $200,000 to scammers
    Young people promised up to $2,000 for digital identity credentials
    Girl, 15, remorseful after cheating 5 people in gift card scam
