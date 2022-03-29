STOP SCAMS
Activities galore at inaugural Digital for Life Festival to show how tech can impact lives
Workshops, coding sessions for kids, scam alert events among activities spread across 50 locations from May 21 to 29.
Amazon, Lazada top anti-scam safety ratings; Facebook Marketplace rated lowest
E-commerce marketplace Transaction Safety Ratings rates the platforms' anti-scam measures.
Can you spot a scam? Find out how well you know 6 common scams in S'pore
Does the job offer sound too good to be true? Take our “scam detector” quiz to find out how good you are at spotting a scam.
Beware of simple online jobs that pay well
You will end up in the slammer because authorities here are clamping down on such financial crimes.
Don't click links: CNB, Iras among latest organisations to warn against fake e-mails, SMSes
Iras said the fake SMS contained a link and appeared together with previous legitimate messages.
6 ways to avoid being scammed in S'pore; helplines and online resources
Here are tips to help Singaporeans protect themselves against scams.
4 of 7 youths allegedly linked to OCBC scams accused of other offences
The other unrelated offences include robbery and rioting.
How SMS phishing scams have affected OCBC customers and put text messaging security in focus
Banks and the authorities have moved in quick succession last week to address the issue.
All affected OCBC customers of recent SMS scams to get 'full goodwill payouts'
More than 100 victims have already received the payouts.
How to spot a victim of a scam
In Singapore, nearly $1 billion has been lost by scam victims since 2016.