Malware scams, unheard of previously, among top 10 scams in 2023; over $34m lost

SINGAPORE - More than 1,890 cases of malware scams were reported in 2023, the first time this scam type was among Singapore’s top 10 scams.
In fact, malware scams were the sixth scam of concern, with at least $34.1 million lost through such scams in 2023, according to the police’s annual scam figures released on Feb 18.
They were practically unheard of previously, as such scams emerged only in 2022 and became widespread in 2023.
The police said the average amount lost per malware scam case was around $17,960 in 2023.
They said the scammers target victims who respond to advertisements for services such as home cleaning or pet grooming on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram.
Under the pretext of getting victims to pay for such services, scammers would send them a file or a link on WhatsApp, requiring them to download an Android Package Kit (APK) file, an app created for Android’s operating system.
These APK files contain malware, and when victims download them, the scammers gain access to the victims’ devices.
This allows scammers to obtain the victims’ banking credentials and card details by monitoring their usage of the devices. The victims would realise they have been scammed only when they notice unauthorised transactions made from their bank accounts.
The police said more than 43 per cent of malware scam victims were aged 30 to 49. Facebook and Instagram were the most common platforms used by scammers to contact victims.
Cyber-security expert Raju Chellam said he was not surprised that malware scams were among the top scams of concern in 2023, due to the rapid growth of artificial intelligence.
Mr Chellam, who is also honorary chair of cloud and data standards at the IT Standards Committee, said: “Scammers can exploit AI to generate malware, ransomware and other harmful software. Malware acts like a Trojan horse, concealing its nefarious purpose under the guise of a legitimate programme or app.”
He said scammers can overlay a fake QR code over a real one. When unsuspecting victims scan the QR code, their phones will be infected with malware.
In May 2023, The Straits Times reported that a woman in her 60s scanned a QR code pasted on the glass door of a bubble tea shop, which had encouraged customers to complete an online survey to get a free cup of milk tea.
After scanning the QR code, the woman downloaded a third-party app onto her Android phone, which allowed scammers to take over her device and transfer $20,000 out of her bank account.
Mr Chellam said malware scams can also cause victims to lose money when they see an attractive online offer advertised as a limited-time deal.
He said: “Driven by the fear of missing out, they may hastily download an app with malware to purchase the product.
“When this happens, not only do the victims not get their items, but their banking credentials get exposed too. Then, when they’re asleep, scammers access their bank app and make unauthorised transactions. The victims will realise their money is gone only when they wake up.”
Mr Chellam added that such malware scams may even spread inadvertently when a victim tells his friends about the “good deal”, without knowing it is a scam.
In September 2023, ST reported that a man thought he was buying beer for a reasonable price online, but had instead downloaded a virus-laden app that gave scammers total control of his phone.
The scammers stole around $60,000 of savings meant for his children.
That month, ST also reported that a 52-year-old woman lost more than $111,000 after downloading an app infected with malware to buy a durian tour ticket.
To combat malware scams, various banks have rolled out upgraded versions of their banking apps with anti-malware measures since August 2023.
These measures restrict users’ access to banking apps if their devices are detected to have sideloaded apps, which are apps downloaded outside the official app store.
Ms Loretta Yuen, head of OCBC Group’s legal and compliance team, said that while the bank saw fewer victims falling to malware scams towards the end of 2023, everyone should remain alert.
Ms Yuen said: “Scammers are morphing all the time. They are starting to realise that they need to put more effort to coax the victim to transfer money, or even get victims to turn off accessibility permissions so they can access their banking apps.
“It is about social engineering, and once the spell is cast on the victim and money is gone, it can be tough to get it back.”