Malware scams, unheard of previously, among top 10 scams in 2023; over $34m lost

SINGAPORE - More than 1,890 cases of malware scams were reported in 2023, the first time this scam type was among Singapore’s top 10 scams.

In fact, malware scams were the sixth scam of concern, with at least $34.1 million lost through such scams in 2023, according to the police’s annual scam figures released on Feb 18.

They were practically unheard of previously, as such scams emerged only in 2022 and became widespread in 2023.

The police said the average amount lost per malware scam case was around $17,960 in 2023.

They said the scammers target victims who respond to advertisements for services such as home cleaning or pet grooming on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

Under the pretext of getting victims to pay for such services, scammers would send them a file or a link on WhatsApp, requiring them to download an Android Package Kit (APK) file, an app created for Android’s operating system.

These APK files contain malware, and when victims download them, the scammers gain access to the victims’ devices.

This allows scammers to obtain the victims’ banking credentials and card details by monitoring their usage of the devices. The victims would realise they have been scammed only when they notice unauthorised transactions made from their bank accounts.

The police said more than 43 per cent of malware scam victims were aged 30 to 49. Facebook and Instagram were the most common platforms used by scammers to contact victims.

Cyber-security expert Raju Chellam said he was not surprised that malware scams were among the top scams of concern in 2023, due to the rapid growth of artificial intelligence.

Mr Chellam, who is also honorary chair of cloud and data standards at the IT Standards Committee, said: “Scammers can exploit AI to generate malware, ransomware and other harmful software. Malware acts like a Trojan horse, concealing its nefarious purpose under the guise of a legitimate programme or app.”

He said scammers can overlay a fake QR code over a real one. When unsuspecting victims scan the QR code, their phones will be infected with malware.

In May 2023, The Straits Times reported that a woman in her 60s scanned a QR code pasted on the glass door of a bubble tea shop, which had encouraged customers to complete an online survey to get a free cup of milk tea.