Founder Bak Kut Teh in danger of closing down

Mr Nigel Chua (left) said the home-grown brand is in danger of closing in the next two months as business has plummeted by 85 per cent over the last five months.
Mr Nigel Chua (left) said the home-grown brand is in danger of closing in the next two months as business has plummeted by 85 per cent over the last five months.PHOTO: FOUNDER BAK KUT TEH/FACEBOOK
Published
8 hours ago
euniceq@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - When second-generation owner of Founder Bak Kut Teh, Mr Nigel Chua, posted a heartfelt appeal on social media on July 15 to save his reeling 42-year-old establishment, it was met with a mix of cheers and criticism.

Many netizens rooted for him and said they would make it a point to dine at his chain of four restaurants, which was started in 1978 by Mr Chua's 75-year-old father Mr Chua Chwee What.

Others called it a shameless publicity stunt to drum up business in a time of mass food and beverage closures.

Some even gave him advice to consolidate his business - which has expanded to Jalan Sultan, Downtown East and Bugis - and focus on keeping standards consistent at his original flagship Balestier outlet. The business also has offshoots in China, Taiwan, Vietnam and Indonesia, which are managed by overseas partners.

In his post, Mr Chua, 45, said the homegrown brand is in danger of closing in the next two months as business has plummeted by 85 per cent over the last five months, which he described as the "most tiring, trying and difficult" ever.

During the circuit breaker, he closed the Balestier and Bugis outlets as tourists make up the bulk of their customers, but continued paying employees 85 per cent of their salaries.

They waited out the closure period, anticipating the return of hungry hordes in phase two, but the reopening of the economy turned out to be a false dawn.

"My dad was elated, grinning from ear to ear, and gleefully headed down to the restaurant in the wee hours to prepare the aromatic bak kut teh broth himself. We were hopeful that the situation would turn for the better. But we were wrong," Mr Chua recounts.

Since then, they have been keeping afloat by relying on takeaways and deliveries "but our efforts are still insufficient", he laments. To encourage diners to return, he is offering over 30 per cent discount off set menus at three of his outlets (Jalan Sultan, Bugis and Downtown East) from July 17 to Aug 17.

Hi everyone, this is Nigel here. Founder Bak Kut Teh will be shutting down if the situation doesn’t get better in the next 2 months. It has been a really good 42 years... but the truth is, we might not make it for the many more 42 years to come. ⁣ ⁣ 我们自1978年创立以来，已有42年历史。目前是创店以来最艰难的时期。过去五个月来，我们的营业额严重下跌超过85%。未来两个月内再不好转，就必须结束营业。我们恳请大家一起来拯救我们的品牌、员工们的生计，以及传承下来的老味道。⁣ ⁣ In this last attempt to save our brand, we will give over 30% off curated sets for dine-in customers from 17 July to 17 August at selected outlets. This special discount is to thank you for your support during Circuit Breaker (we couldn’t have lasted this long without you) and to encourage you and your family to dine with us.⁣ ⁣ 我们恳切请求大家给予支持，不让42年的努力付诸东流。发起人肉骨茶首次推出折扣超过30%的特备家庭套餐，从7月17日至8月17日，在发起人肉骨茶Hotel Boss, Bugis 和 Downtown East 分店。这项特别促销是为了感激大家在阻断措施期间的支持（如果没有你们的支持，我们无法坚持到现在），希望能鼓励大家再次上门。您的下一餐，对我们很重要。⁣ ⁣ We sincerely seek your support to not let our 42 years of hard work go in vain. Please save our brand, the jobs of our numerous employees and our heritage. 🙏 It'll mean a lot to us if you can share this post, we promise to serve you with our very best.⁣ ⁣ In order to keep you safe while practising social distancing measures, please make reservations before visiting us.⁣ ⁣ Hotel Boss outlet: 📞 6816 2582⁣ Bugis outlet: 📞 6255 3889⁣ Downtown East outlet: 📞 6344 2588⁣ ⁣ Sincerely,⁣ Nigel, Second-gen Owner of Founder Bak Kut Teh⁣ ⁣ #savefounderbkt #拯救发起人 @founderbkt
View this post on Instagram

Hi everyone, this is Nigel here. Founder Bak Kut Teh will be shutting down if the situation doesn’t get better in the next 2 months. It has been a really good 42 years... but the truth is, we might not make it for the many more 42 years to come. ⁣ ⁣ 我们自1978年创立以来，已有42年历史。目前是创店以来最艰难的时期。过去五个月来，我们的营业额严重下跌超过85%。未来两个月内再不好转，就必须结束营业。我们恳请大家一起来拯救我们的品牌、员工们的生计，以及传承下来的老味道。⁣ ⁣ In this last attempt to save our brand, we will give over 30% off curated sets for dine-in customers from 17 July to 17 August at selected outlets. This special discount is to thank you for your support during Circuit Breaker (we couldn’t have lasted this long without you) and to encourage you and your family to dine with us.⁣ ⁣ 我们恳切请求大家给予支持，不让42年的努力付诸东流。发起人肉骨茶首次推出折扣超过30%的特备家庭套餐，从7月17日至8月17日，在发起人肉骨茶Hotel Boss, Bugis 和 Downtown East 分店。这项特别促销是为了感激大家在阻断措施期间的支持（如果没有你们的支持，我们无法坚持到现在），希望能鼓励大家再次上门。您的下一餐，对我们很重要。⁣ ⁣ We sincerely seek your support to not let our 42 years of hard work go in vain. Please save our brand, the jobs of our numerous employees and our heritage. 🙏 It'll mean a lot to us if you can share this post, we promise to serve you with our very best.⁣ ⁣ In order to keep you safe while practising social distancing measures, please make reservations before visiting us.⁣ ⁣ Hotel Boss outlet: 📞 6816 2582⁣ Bugis outlet: 📞 6255 3889⁣ Downtown East outlet: 📞 6344 2588⁣ ⁣ Sincerely,⁣ Nigel, Second-gen Owner of Founder Bak Kut Teh⁣ ⁣ #savefounderbkt #拯救发起人 @founderbkt

A post shared by 發起人肉骨茶 (@founderbkt) on

Mr Chua says that he will also be coming up with new dishes to attract customers back, and reaching out to landlords to help with lowering rent.

"We understand that all hawkers and food and beverage businesses are struggling, and we are in a desperate, dire situation. The open letter is not just a plea for us, but for those in the industry suffering as well. We hope that Singaporeans will be able to help us stay afloat," he says.

There has been a slew of F&B casualties in the past few months.

 

Closures in July include Peruvian restaurant Tono Cevicheria at Duo Galleria, and Japanese izakaya Neon Pigeon in Keong Saik Road.

British gastropub Oxwell & Co at Ann Siang Hill closes on July 18, and is in the midst of looking for a new location.

Mr Ben Jones, chief executive officer of M. Group - the hospitality group behind Oxwell & Co - adds this plea: "The industry is having a tough time, and needs your support. Eat in, take out, tip well, and show your appreciation. Every little bit helps."

 

Related Stories: 

Go to ST Food for more trusted reviews and recipes

Topics: 

Branded Content