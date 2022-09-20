askST: What is excess death and what is Covid-19's true toll on the world?

SINGAPORE - Singapore saw 2,490 excess deaths due to Covid-19 between January 2020 and June 2022. The Straits Times explains what all this means and how the figure compares with other countries.

Q: What are excess deaths?

A: Excess deaths refer to the difference between actual deaths from all causes since the pandemic began and expected deaths if there had not been Covid-19.

Measuring excess deaths, including those of people who died due to delayed or inadequate healthcare access, helps people understand Covid-19's impact.

Q: How does Singapore classify deaths due to Covid-19?

A: There are a few broad categories, said Associate Professor Alex Cook, the vice-dean of research at the National University of Singapore's Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health.

First, people who have died because of Covid-19 will be in the official death toll.

Second, for some people, a Sars-CoV-2 infection contributed to their death, but it was not the main cause. Their death could have been due to a heart attack or some other underlying medical condition, and Covid-19 contributed to their poorer health.

Third, people could have died of Covid-19 but this was misdiagnosed as something else. This number is probably more important in other countries.

Finally, there is also a group who may have died due to other reasons indirectly influenced by Covid-19. An example is the inability to access timely care for other medical conditions because of a lack of hospital resources or beds as they have been used up for Covid-19 patients.

Q: What is Singapore's death toll to date?

A: There were 2,490 excess deaths in Singapore's population between January 2020 and June 2022, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported.

In comparison, the official death toll from Covid-19 is 1,403 as at the end of June.

MOH said the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates the excess mortality for Singapore to be 26 per 100,000 for 2021, among the lowest of the countries that chose to live with Covid-19 in 2021.