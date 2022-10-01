Long Covid remains a mystery, though theories are emerging

PARIS - Millions of people around the world are believed to suffer from long Covid yet little remains known about the condition - though research has recently proposed several theories for its cause.

Between 10 and 20 per cent of people who contract coronavirus are estimated to have long Covid symptoms - most commonly fatigue, breathlessness and a lack of mental clarity, dubbed "brain fog" - months after recovering from the disease.

The United States-based Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) estimates that nearly 145 million people worldwide had at least one of those symptoms in 2020 and 2021.

These millions "cannot continue to suffer in silence", the World Health Organisation's (WHO) Europe director Hans Kluge said, calling for the world to act quickly to learn more about the condition.

Researchers have been racing to catch up, but the vast array - and inconsistency - of symptoms has complicated matters. More than 200 different symptoms have been ascribed to long Covid so far, according to a University College London study.

'Fatigue in the background'

"There are no symptoms that are truly specific to long Covid but it does have certain characteristics that fluctuate," said Dr Olivier Robineau, the long Covid coordinator at France's Emerging Infectious Diseases research agency.

"Fatigue remains in the background," he said, while the symptoms "seem to be exacerbated after intellectual or physical effort - and they become less frequent over time."

One thing known is that people who had more severe initial cases, including needing to be hospitalised, are more likely to get long Covid, according to the IHME.

Researchers have been pursuing several leads into exactly what could be behind the condition.

A study published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases in September found that Covid-19's infamous spike protein - the key that lets the virus into the body's cells - was still present in patients a full year after infection. This suggests that viral reservoirs may persist in some people, potentially causing inflammation that could lead to long Covid-like symptoms.

If researchers are right, a test could be developed to identify the spike, potentially leading to one of the great and elusive goals of long Covid research - a clear way to diagnose the condition.

But their findings have not been confirmed by other research, and several other causes have been proposed.