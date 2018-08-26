Jay Chou makes surprise bak kut teh visit

Mandopop king Jay Chou made a surprise visit to a local bak kut teh eatery yesterday afternoon.

The 39-year-old singer-songwriter is said to be a regular at the Balestier branch of Founder Bak Kut Teh Cafeteria.

Shortly after the visit, the eatery uploaded on its Facebook page a photo of Chou and its founder Chua Chwee Whatt.

The Chinese caption said it was honoured that Chou was there to celebrate Mr Chua's birthday.

Mr Chua's son, Mr Nigel Chua, 44, who runs the eatery with his father, said the star arrived after 2pm, accompanied by two friends and a bodyguard. He stayed for 35 minutes.

"It happened to be my father's 73rd birthday, so my father treated them to lunch," said the younger Mr Chua, adding that Chou frequents the shop when he is in Singapore.

Chou has been acquainted with his father for many years, he said.

"If he holds a concert in Singapore, he will usually come and have some bak kut teh. Once, he bought bak kut teh from us five times over three days."

Chou, who held a sold-out concert at the National Stadium in January, is set to return to Singapore next month as one of the major music acts headlining the Formula 1 2018 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix.