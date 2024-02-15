Singapore on a plate: Singapulah restaurant opens in London

SINGAPORE – A new restaurant in London sounds like a dream for any homesick Singaporean. On the menu are dishes such as laksa and bak chor mee. For dessert, there is colourful kueh lapis and kueh salat.

Even the drinks are Singaporean – diners can order kopi-C, made with Robusta coffee beans. And the cocktails are made with spirits from two home-grown companies.

Indeed, Singapulah, a 100-seat restaurant that opens on Feb 15 in Shaftesbury Avenue in Soho, is a celebration of all things Singapore.

Will the British bite? Its Singaporean owner, Ms Ellen Chew, says yes.

Speaking to The Straits Times via Zoom, the 56-year-old says that when she opened her first restaurant, Rasa Sayang, in London in 2008, “nobody knew what Singapore food was”.

“The time is right now,” she adds. “Post-Covid-19, lots of small independent restaurants have opened and they are competing on authenticity. We have really authentic Vietnamese and African food here. I’m confident that people will love the food at Singapulah.”

Storytelling, she adds, is crucial. These stories include how Robusta coffee beans, often seen as inferior to Arabica beans, are roasted for a punchy cup of kopi; how the mushrooms for bak chor mee are stewed for hours; and how Singapore food is not just Chinese food.

The menu gives a primer on laksa, and there is a noodle cheat sheet with explainers for mee tai bak, mee kia, mee pok and others.

The proof is also in the tasting. Mr Jay Sim, 46, business development director for Chew On This, Ms Chew’s restaurant group, says that in “friends and family” meals in the lead up to opening, people have been intrigued by bak chor mee.

“Kopi pork ribs – they have never tasted anything like that,” he adds.

Singapulah also showcases home-grown brands. The menu includes information about all the brands the restaurant works with.

The restaurant has the support of a slew of government agencies – Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG), Singapore Brand Office, Singapore Tourism Board and Singapore Global Network.

Ms Jeannie Lim, EnterpriseSG’s assistant chief executive officer (lifestyle & consumer), says Britain is a key market of interest for Singapore food manufacturers because it is receptive to global cuisines and there is a growing demand for Singapore food products.

More than 60 per cent of sales generated by Singapore food manufacturers come from overseas, she adds.

Britain is an attractive market also because its food and beverage industry generates a turnover of about US$310 billion (S$418 billion).