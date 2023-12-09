In with the new: Four new restaurants in Singapore to book in 2024

SINGAPORE – Nothing fires up the Singapore diner quite like the pursuit of the new. Crowds flock to new cafes, stand in long lines for designer croissants from famous pastry chefs, and pounce on pre-orders for this baked good or that nasi ulam on Instagram.

Of course, restaurateurs and chefs are happy to oblige, presenting choices that come hard and fast. Some 300 or so new restaurants open here every month. Some will thrive; about a third, sometimes more, will wither.

What these four new restaurants have in common is that they are helmed by names from abroad, some newer to Singapore than others. Their owners are also ambitious.

There is Roia at EJH Corner House at the Singapore Botanic Gardens. Indian chef Priyam Chatterjee, new to Singapore, is serving fine French food with botanical accents there.

Tiny Abura Kappo, with six seats, is a restaurant within Hashida, chef Kenjiro Hashida’s sushiya in Amoy Street. The chef, who marks 10 years in Singapore in 2023, is putting together menus from his fertile imagination, inspired by his travels and collaborations with other chefs. A meal there will never be classic.

In the new year, pastry chef Makoto Arami is taking his online business, Ami Patisserie, out of the cloud and onto Scotts Road in a restaurant built to resemble a Kyoto machiya, a traditional wooden townhouse. It has been six years since he came to Singapore, and he thinks it is time to convince diners that pastries are not just snacks and desserts – they can also be an entire meal, a multi-course tasting menu.

And then there is Air, taking shape in Dempsey Road. The sprawling venture by American chefs Will Goldfarb and Matthew Orlando, and Indonesian entrepreneur Ronald Akili, comprises a two-storey restaurant with a research space and cooking school, a large lawn for dining and a garden farm. They want to change the way diners think about food waste by mining what usually gets thrown out for flavour.

Will diners bite? There is every indication that they will. At least once.

In pursuit of deliciousness