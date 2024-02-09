Singaporean restaurateur Ellen Chew to open Singapulah in London

London-based Singaporean restaurateur Ellen Chew will open Singapulah on Feb 15, a new restaurant in London that offers Singapore cuisine.

Singapulah, located in Shaftesbury Avenue in the heart of Soho in London, is supported by Enterprise Singapore and the Singapore Brand Office, and will feature a half-yearly rotating roster of local food manufacturers through its menu.

Dishes include Bak Chor Mee, a minced pork noodle dish using noodles from Hiap Giap, chilli fish balls from DoDo and sambal chilli from Kwong Cheong Thye.

The restaurant will reinvent favourites such as Singapore laksa by replacing the usual rice vermicelli with silver pin noodles from LG Foods.

There will also be a selection of dimsum, including Chilli Crab Bao and Truffle Mushroom Siew Mai from Sin Mui Heng.

Diners who want to take home a piece of Singapore can shop at the restaurant’s retail section. It will feature products from selected participating food manufacturers, along with souvenirs and homeware such as tea towels, aprons and decorative plates from Singlapa and Supermama.

Ms Chew, founder and director of the Chew On This Group, said in a press statement: “My dream has always been to bring the taste of Singapore to London. I’ve been bringing essential ingredients back in my luggage since opening my first restaurant, Rasa Sayang. To finally be able to work with these brands directly for Singapulah feels like a full circle moment.”

She added: “What sets Singapulah apart is the authenticity; the ingredients, the brands, the decor, the methods of cooking and the expertise of the chef all bring the essence of Singapore to London.”