Shiok goes abroad: Singaporean eateries named Shiok in London, Dubai and Idaho

SINGAPORE – It is an exclamation that has become ubiquitous in Singapore, used to describe all of life’s most pleasurable experiences, from a good head massage to a cool evening breeze.

But it is most commonly heard in the dining rooms of this food-obsessed nation.

“Wah, very shiok,” one might say about a hearty bowl of bak kut teh or a steaming plate of nasi lemak.

Now, “shiok” is finding its way abroad too.

It has become a go-to name for overseas-based Singaporean entrepreneurs looking for a punchy way to convey the ethos of their eateries: delicious, in a distinctly Singaporean way.

Mr Ivan Lee, 41, the Singaporean owner of So Shiok! Restaurant in Dubai, says: “The idea was to find a name that could bring out the pride of being a Singaporean brand, as well as the feeling people get when they eat our food.”

For celebrity chef Cherish Finden, 56, the former executive pastry chef behind Shiok! Patisserie at Pan Pacific London, shiok conveys a sense of joy and excitement.

The London-based Singaporean says: “When I hear ‘shiok’, it just puts a smile on my face. It’s a very iconic term.”

While the word may not be familiar to those outside of Singapore, it works as a conversation starter.

“It’s pretty hard to pronounce for Americans. Most of them will call it ‘shy-ok’,” says Mr Robin Tan, 60, the Singaporean owner of Shiok! restaurant in Mountain Home, Idaho. “Most of our customers are curious about what it means.”

Being a stranger in a strange land can have its perks – Singaporean cuisine is a unique selling point in less cosmopolitan cities, for one – but unfamiliarity makes the uphill climb of entering the food and beverage industry more gruelling.

Still, it is a challenge that these intrepid restaurateurs have embraced with open arms. And, for some of them, the slog has paid off.

Baking gave voice to struggling student