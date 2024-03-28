Food Picks: West African food at Tamba, Arabic dishes at The Prince, Indian fare at Bombay Brasserie

West African fare at Tamba

If you like the beautiful African restaurant Kafe Utu in Jiak Chuan Road, you will love its equally stunning sister restaurant Tamba a short walk away in Duxton Road.

Housed in a two-storey conserved shophouse, the 25-seat restaurant draws you in right at the entrance.

Ascend the narrow stairway flanked by terracotta walls – etched to mimic the effect of wind on sand – and enter the dining space with a thatched roof, wooden mural and decorative artefacts.

Tamba is named after the late adopted brother of Mr Kurt Wagner, 53, founder of both restaurants. Once you know this, I find that dining at the West African restaurant takes on extra meaning in honour of Mr Wagner’s brother, whose photo sits at the bar.