Food picks: New dishes at Din Tai Fung; South Korean chain Obba expands

South Korean food franchise Obba is everywhere these days.

Most prominently, it is found in Tanjong Pagar, where a row of ever-popular, ever-crowded restaurants serves up Korean barbecue and comfort dishes like jjajangmyeon, or black bean sauce noodles.

More recently, it has expanded into several heartland locations through its more affordable offshoot, Obba Jjajang Express. And it shows no sign of slowing down: New outlets have sprung up at Orchard and Toa Payoh in March alone.

I visit the Toa Payoh outlet one Tuesday evening and order a chicken jjajangmyeon ($11) – advertised as a must-try dish with five stars and two exclamation points – and spicy seafood noodle soup, or jjamppong ($10.50).

These are pretty steep prices for a meal in a coffee shop, but nonetheless a welcome alternative compared with their prices at the Tanjong Pagar restaurant – $15 for jjajangmyeon sans chicken leg and $19.90 for jjamppong.

And for that price, you get a pretty decent Korean meal. The noodles are springy and chewy, perfect for slurping with abandon. They mix well with the black bean paste – glossy and viscous, with chunks of onion and minced meat lending it an earthy fragrance.

I could have done without the chicken leg, however. Though generous in sizes and crisp in all the places untouched by the sauce, it is not nearly as fresh and juicy as I had hoped.

Thankfully, the jjamppong hit all the right notes. The punchy, briny broth comes loaded with mussels, shrimp, clams and various vegetables.

Do not be put off by its flaming red colour; it is only mildly spicy – just enough to jolt your tastebuds awake, but not so overpowering it sends you scrambling for a glass of cold milk.

Where: 01-372, Block 184 Toa Payoh Central

MRT: Toa Payoh

Open: 11am to 3pm, 5 to 9pm daily

Info: obba-sg.com

