Food picks: New dishes at Din Tai Fung; South Korean chain Obba expands

“What is for breakfast?” asks the sign outside Pawa Bakery in Cecil Street.

It takes me an embarrassingly long time to answer that question. The bakery is not big, but its shelves are stacked with baskets of bagels and buns, all glossy and golden and calling out to me.

I eventually settle on the three bestsellers: casarine toast ($5.30 for a loaf), shio pan ($2.30) and snow dew bread ($3.50).

I cut a slice of the casarine toast first and it is like biting into a cloud: not the wispy clusters of water vapour that hang in the atmosphere, but the fluffy pillows you find in cartoons and illustrations. I savour each chewy bite, then reluctantly store the rest of the loaf away.

The shio pan is marvellously fun to eat too. It may look plain – it is a humble bread roll with few garnishes save a light sprinkling of flaky salt – but it packs a savoury punch.

Small, buttery and bouncy, it can be wolfed down on the go or enjoyed slowly in private. I only wish I had the chance to try it fresh out the oven.

Timing is also key when it comes to getting the most out of the snow dew bread, a long roll stuffed with cream and blanketed in milk powder.

“Eat this right away,” the cashier tells me three times as she stuffs a dry ice pack into my bag. I nod, then embark on a 40-minute journey home.

I pay the price with a soggy, limp roll that is more cream than bread. The milk powder has dissolved into the crust and is barely perceptible.

I am left wondering what could have been – what crisp textures, what subtle nuances of flavour might I have enjoyed, had I only followed instructions?

I will be back and, this time, I will not dilly-dally.

Where: 01-02 Plus, 20 Cecil Street

MRT: Raffles Place/Telok Ayer

Open: 8am to 6.30pm, Mondays to Fridays; 10am to 5pm, Saturdays

Info: @pawabakery on Instagram