Food Picks: New restaurants Side Door, Hey Kee and ENchanko

Private dining concept Side Door opens full-fledged restaurant-bar

Chef Tryson Quek and his bartender wife Bannie Kang are no strangers to Singapore’s food and beverage scene.

Their careers took flight at Fairmont Singapore’s Anti:dote bar, where Ms Kang, 33, was the head bartender and Mr Quek, 36, was the chef de cuisine. He also helmed The Stamford Brasserie at Swissotel The Stamford.

In 2019, the couple moved to Taiwan, where they ran the now-defunct Mu:Taipei bar.

They returned in 2021 and opened Side Door as a private dining outfit in their home, with plans to eventually launch a bigger commercial space.

In December, Side Door officially opened as a full-fledged 40-seat restaurant-bar. It offers desserts, coffee and tea from 3 to 6pm, followed by a dinner menu and cocktails from 6pm.

Menu highlights include the must-order double-fried fries ($16), which are coated in a light tempura batter and topped with garlic aioli and crispy garlic bits; and stingray steak ($32) with housemade rempah and preserved radish.