Food Picks: Ollella moves to Far East Square, Beanfolks opens at Jewel Changi Airport

Ollella Traditional Kueh & Pastries

Ollella, which specialises in traditional kueh and pastries, has moved out of Cluny Court in Bukit Timah to a cosy new space at Far East Square.

The new outlet, which opened on Oct 17, can seat 12 diners.

Apart from a selection of traditional kueh that Ollella is known for, outlet-exclusive items include Lontong Sayur ($5.90), which is vegetarian; and Nasi Lemak Rendang Ayam Ginger Flower Sambal ($7.90).

The Lontong Sayur comes with an add-on of rendang chicken for $3 more. But the dish itself is so tasty, I find it unnecessary to add meat to the mix.

Unlike the local version of lontong, which comes in a vegetable curry usually comprising cabbage, carrot and jicama, Ollella’s Betawi-style vegetable curry has a premium selection of chayote, green papaya, long beans, French beans and carrot. Betawi refers to the ethnic group which inhabited Batavia, the colonial Dutch name of Jakarta.

The dish comes with half a hard-boiled egg and one tau pok (beancurd puff). The luscious gravy is fragrant with spices such as galangal and rich with fresh coconut milk.

Every component in the lontong is made from scratch, from the spicy sweet sambal to the serundeng (spiced coconut floss). These two add plenty of texture and flavour to the gravy, making it easy to polish off the tender, chewy rice cubes at the bottom of the bowl.

Ollella’s founder and owner, Ms Marcella Putri, 37, has incorporated non-traditional ingredients into the dish, such as mandoline-sliced potato crisps fried in spices, gula jawa (Indonesian palm sugar) and Thai lime leaves as a topping for the lontong sayur. The addictive topping is good enough to eat on its own, and it seems such a pity to dunk it in the gravy.