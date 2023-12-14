Food Picks: New menu at Butcher’s Block, Nishikane rebrands and Sunday Folks’ Christmas cake

Seafood shines in new menu at Butcher’s Block

If you have always assumed that Butcher’s Block at the Raffles Hotel Singapore is a steakhouse, you are not alone.

But while plenty of meats – beef, duck, lamb and pork – are on display at the 44-seat restaurant, it is a lot more than just a place for carnivores.

Seafood shines in the new Imua tasting menu ($168++ for five-course lunch, $218++ for six-course dinner, add $118++ onwards for wine pairing), the best way to understand the restaurant’s Hawaii-born chef Jordan Keao’s zero-waste, nose-to-tail cooking philosophies. Imua means “moving forward with strength and spirit” in Hawaiian.

The dinner menu starts with a trio of snacks, but it is the American chef’s signature smoked sashimi poke that takes me back to my holiday in Hawaii seven years ago.

Seaweed foam, charcoal-infused puff rice and three types of seaweed – ogo, samphire and dulse – are reminiscent of the black sand beaches in Hilo, the home town of Keao, 37.

The poke is made with hamachi and tuna, and dressed in housemade ponzu, Japanese sesame oil and inamona – a traditional Hawaiian condiment of roasted kukui nut (candlenut).

My favourite dish is grilled Japanese mackerel on sushi rice, house-fermented Swiss chard achar and star fruit puree. It is served with a side of robust fish broth made from dried and smoked fish bones.

While I have no complaints about the Wylarah Wagyu Australian striploin (the cut of beef changes depending on availability), it is the dry-aged duck dish that stood out for Keao’s clever use of the whole bird.

It features the duck breast, dumpling made with minced duck and kaffir lime leaf, deep-fried duck tongue, and jus made from duck trimmings and bones and enriched with 1990 Madeira wine.