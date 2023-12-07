Food Picks: Christmas goodies from Aimer La Patisserie, Carlton Hotel Singapore and Patisserie Woo

Aimer La Patisserie

Apple of your eye

It is easy to drown in a sea of Christmas treats. I find myself doing that every year as I try to figure out what to order, what is worth eating.

This year, my pick is Aimer La Patisserie’s giant Aimer La Palmier. It is as big as, maybe bigger than, my face and shaped like an apple, which is the theme for its Christmas offerings.

The crisp, buttery layers of laminated pastry have just the right amount of sweetness, and it is so easy to polish off a whole one, with a cup of coffee or tea.

My choice would be the Raspberry ($9.50) or the Plain ($8.50). There’s nothing wrong with the Chocolate ($9.50), but the zing of raspberries is more thrilling to my taste buds.

In this busy season of rushing around, take some time out for self-care and treat yourself to a giant palmier. Of course, they make excellent gifts too.