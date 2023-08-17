Food Picks: Juicy dumplings at Ju Bao, dry bak kut teh and laksa with cockles

Ju Bao Dumpling Noodles

The fried dumplings ($6 for 12 pieces) at Ju Bao Dumpling Noodles in Bendemeer are not the prettiest, but they are superbly tasty and offer excellent value for money.

Choose from two fillings – either just meat or meat with pungent chives, which is the one I recommend.

The dumplings, which are made throughout the day at the stall, are so impossibly juicy, you will be willing to overlook their less-than-perfect appearance.

The skin of the dumplings looks thicker than it actually feels when you bite into it. I like its slightly chewy texture.