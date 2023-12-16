2023: Revenge of the pineapple, which won the hearts of people

SINGAPORE – Step aside, durian. In 2023, the thorny king of fruits was no match for its spiky tropical counterpart, the pineapple.

A common ingredient used in local dishes such as rojak, the tart, sweet fruit has long been associated with luck and prosperity.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam propelled it to new heights of popularity when he chose it as his campaign symbol for the presidential election, which he won in a landslide victory on Sept 1.

He had selected the pineapple, called “ong lai” in Hokkien, which means prosperity and good fortune to come, as it is a “propitious and welcome” symbol for many people. Some fruit stores reportedly sold more than 1,000 pineapples daily during the campaign period, a 10 to 15 per cent increase over the previous month.

After Mr Tharman’s win, which saw him securing 70.4 per cent of the votes, sales of pineapple pastries and products spiked.

Dessert cafe Ree and Mummy, which usually sells two to three of its six-inch signature charred pineapple cheesecakes ($48) daily, sold 30 the day after the presidential election, when it launched a one-for-one deal to celebrate Mr Tharman’s victory.

Popular bakery chain SunnyHills saw sales of its pineapple cakes jump 30 per cent during the presidential campaign. Sales of its pineapple mooncakes also tripled after Mr Tharman’s win, wiping out its stock within days.