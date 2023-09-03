Sales of pineapples, pineapple cakes spike after Tharman’s win at the polls

SINGAPORE – Cafe owner Celine Ng would usually sell two or three of her signature charred pineapple cheesecakes each day, but after President-elect Tharman Shanmugaratnam stomped to victory at the polls, her sales have shot up.

The 42-year-old said she received 30 orders on Saturday for those cakes, after she had launched a one-for-one deal to commemorate Mr Tharman’s win at the recent presidential election.

The cakes typically cost $48 each.

“I thought offering this promotion on pineapple cheesecake would be a fun way to celebrate his victory. I was quite surprised by the number of orders. I didn’t expect the response to be so good,” said Ms Ng, who runs dessert cafe Ree and Mummy. The cafe’s promotion runs until Monday.

From prata to soju and cake, eateries and bars have been rolling out pineapple-related promotions in the light of Mr Tharman’s victory at Friday’s polls, where he secured 70.4 per cent of the vote. Sales of pineapples and pineapple-related products have also soared.

The former senior minister’s campaign symbol was a pineapple, and he was often presented with pineapples and greeted with chants of “ong lai” and “huat ah” during the hustings. Ong lai is pineapple in Hokkien, with the thorny fruit seen as a symbol of prosperity and good fortune.

The Casuarina Curry eatery along Upper Thomson Road is offering its pineapple and pineapple cheese prata at half-price until Sept 9 to celebrate Mr Tharman’s win.

Its owner, Mr Elango Subramaniam, 52, said: “I appreciate Mr Tharman and am very fond of him. I want to show my appreciation to Singaporeans and have them celebrate this occasion over prata.”