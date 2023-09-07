Businesses cash in on ‘Tharmania’ with pineapple offerings after presidential election

SINGAPORE – Popular bakery chain SunnyHills usually sells about 300 boxes of pineapple moon cakes daily, but sales have more than tripled after Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam’s landslide win in the presidential election last week.

The bakery sold more than 1,000 boxes last Saturday. As for its well-known pineapple cakes, sales jumped by 30 per cent during the presidential campaign.

SunnyHills general manager Damian Lee said:“We were caught by surprise and were out of stock of our pineapple moon cakes within two days. In the past few days, our staff had to clock in more hours to manage the demand.”

The Taiwanese bakery – which has branches in Raffles Hotel and Ngee Ann City – managed to restock its supply of pineapple moon cakes only on Wednesday, he added.

A box of six moon cakes cost $61.30 each at the bakery, while the pineapple cakes are $16.10 for five pieces.