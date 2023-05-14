Thailand election: Polls open after heated campaign

BANGKOK – Thais headed to the polls on Sunday morning, after weeks of intense campaigning that have largely pitted conservative military-backed factions against a party that has won every single election in the last two decades.

Caretaker prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, 69, a former army chief who has helmed Thailand since staging the 2014 military coup, is fighting to return as premier as a nominee of the United Thai Nation Party (UTN).

He is up against the Pheu Thai Party, which headed the government ousted by his 2014 coup. The party’s campaign is fronted by its prime minister nominees Srettha Thavisin, a 60-year-old former property mogul, and Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the 36-year-old business executive and daughter of self-exiled former premier Thaksin Shinawatra. It has a third nominee, Mr Chaikasem Nitisiri, a 74-year-old former attorney-general.

Although Pheu Thai’s two previous iterations were dissolved over electoral fraud, it has wielded a commanding lead in opinion polls among a populace struggling with household debt and the slower than expected recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pheu Thai has pitched its experience in economic rescues, dating back to the days when the government under its predecessor Thai Rak Thai party steered the kingdom to recovery after the Asian financial crisis of 1997-1998.

Sunday’s poll is held under new rules where voters will cast two ballots – one for their choice of constituency candidate and one for the political party they wish to support. This system favours parties with deep grassroots support like Pheu Thai.

To install a prime minister, however, requires a party to win more than a simple majority in the 500-seat Lower House. Under a system erected during junta rule before 2019, an appointed 250-seat Senate gets to vote alongside 500 elected representatives on who gets to become premier.

Analysts expect the Senate to continue to back a conservative, royalist candidate like Mr Prayut.

Pheu Thai has declared it will not tie up with coup-makers to form a government. This rules out a much rumoured alliance with the Palang Pracharath Party, the leader of the ruling coalition now helmed by caretaker deputy prime minister Prawit Wongsuwan. Mr Prawit, also a former army chief, was part of the junta which ran Thailand from 2014 to 2019.

Sunday’s poll will be the first since mass youth protests broke out in Thailand in 2020. While initially triggered by the dissolution of the progressive Future Forward Party, the demonstrations grew into a larger movement demanding monarchy reform and a downsizing of military influence, among other changes.

While the street protests have fizzled out, some of their key demands have been taken on by the Move Forward Party (MFP), which houses Future Forward’s key politicians. MFP, led by 42-year-old Pita Limjaroenrat, has pledged to amend the law against royal defamation, end military conscription and open up Thailand’s monopoly-dominated economy.

Its large following among young voters has sparked a pushback from conservatives. The UTN has dialled up calls to protect the monarchy, with Mr Prayut warning on Friday against attempts to “overturn” the nation.

Voting closes at 5pm (6pm in Singapore) and preliminary results are expected to be known by 11pm local time the same day.