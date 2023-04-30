Thailand’s election race heats up with Pheu Thai party dominating poll

BANGKOK – Thailand’s main opposition party, Pheu Thai, is in prime position ahead of the country’s hotly contested May 14 general election, with the latest poll showing it has a significant lead over its political rivals.

Pheu Thai, which has a longstanding affiliation with former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, won the backing of 41.37 per cent of roughly 162,000 eligible voters surveyed, according to the Suan Dusit Poll released on Saturday. The nationwide poll was conducted between April 10 and 20.

The Move Forward Party, which proposes some of the most reform-minded progressive policies, is second, with 19.32 per cent support. The United Thai Nation Party of incumbent Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha received 8.48 per cent, while the Palang Pracharath party led by Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan saw 7.49 per cent support.

The election is shaping up to be a battle between the pro-establishment groups of the ruling military-backed coalition and a pro-democracy camp of opposition parties.

The major parties are all promising a similar package of cash handouts, higher minimum wages and the suspension of debt repayments to woo about 52 million voters.

In another survey by Thai language newspapers Matichon and Daily News released on Saturday, the Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat was the top choice for premier, with 49.17 per cent support. He was followed by two candidates from Pheu Thai: Mr Thaksin’s youngest daughter, Ms Paetongtarn Shinawatra, with 19.59 per cent backing, and Mr Srettha Thavisin with 15.54 per cent.

The poll was conducted virtually, and results were based on some 78,000 respondents between April 22 and 28.

The popularity of Mr Prayuth and Mr Prawit, both of whom are retired generals, continues to trail behind the prime ministerial candidates from the opposition camp. The incumbent premier received 6.52 per cent support, while the Palang Pracharath Party leader was picked by just 2.35 per cent of respondents. BLOOMBERG