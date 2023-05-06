Young politicians energise Thai election with social media outreach, progressive politics

BANGKOK – Popular childhood games in Thailand include marbles, “finger guessing” and takraw. For Ms Sirikanya Tansakun, her favourite game with her late father was something else altogether.

“He would yell the name of a politician, and I would yell the last name, or vice versa. That was our game, and it made me really interested in politics when I was young,” Ms Sirikanya told The Straits Times.

The game, which evolved from their shared hobby of reading the newspapers together, eventually helped propel her into politics. Today, the 42-year-old former academic is making waves as a deputy leader of opposition party Move Forward. She is also the youngest economic team leader among the major political parties contesting in Thailand’s upcoming May 14 election.

And then there is Ms Tipanan Sirichana, 39.

Coming from the pro-establishment United Thai Nation (UTN) party that is trying to bring incumbent Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha back as premier, she has had to deal with some tough questions from voters who dislike the former coup leader.

“But I have seen the way he works and his plans on how to improve Thailand. So, I believe in him and in the party policies,” said Ms Tipanan, a former lawyer who is deputy spokesman of the caretaker government.

The two women are among a growing number of younger candidates in their 30s and early 40s in a political landscape crowded with male politicians in their 50s and 60s.

With different perspectives and beliefs, these fresh-faced politicians are injecting progressive politics into the mix and giving traditionalist parties a facelift with their reach among younger voters and on social media.

Ms Sirikanya’s Move Forward party, for instance, touts a progressive agenda, which includes election promises to rewrite the junta-drafted constitution and amend the lese-majeste law – both deemed controversial by conservative society.

The former academic directs policy for Move Forward, which is led by Mr Pita Limjaroenrat, also 42.

According to opinion polls, the party has a strong support base among young and first-time voters. In the coming election, those aged 42 and below make up about half of the electorate.

The emergence of more fresh faces in recent years is in part due to Move Forward’s entry into the landscape, said political scientist Wanwichit Boonprong, noting that the party’s move to field younger candidates has spurred others to take a leaf out of its book.

“I think there is a high likelihood that we will see a growing number of younger politicians than before,” he said, adding that he has noticed this trend since the 2019 election.

The average age of Move Forward MPs is 44, compared with over 57 in other political parties, noted think-tank Thailand Development Research Institute in a 2023 article. Meanwhile, Thailand’s Cabinet, which is also predominantly male, has an average age of 65.

“As the younger generation, we should change the landscape of Parliament,” said Ms Sirikanya.